Listen to Episode 1202 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

Edison Chen is the co-founder of Clot, a streetwear brand that’s spent 20 years tying together the East and the West. Clot is best known in sneakers for its high-profile Nike collaborations, but that’s about to change. Last year, Chen and Clot started a new partnership with Adidas that promises to expand their sneaker empire by allowing Clot more resources and freedom to create. In this episode, Chen talks about leaving Nike, signing with Adidas, and the bygone era of lining up for sneakers. Also, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty recap some Nike Book 1 drama on social media.