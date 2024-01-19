Listen to Episode 1201 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

On this episode of The Complex Sneakers Show, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the merits of the latest Jordan 4 retro.

Jan 19, 2024

Is it too early to start talking about the best sneakers of 2024? Absolutely, but that hasn’t stopped people from throwing around that distinction for the “Bred” Air Jordan 4 reimagined, which changes up a classic with a leather makeover. In their comeback episode, co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty discuss the merits of the latest Jordan 4 retro. They also break down the hot year New Balance is already having, the lukewarm reaction to Devin Booker’s first Nike shoe, and the continued proliferation of fake sneakers.

The Complex Sneakers Podcast

Latest in Sneakers