Listen to Episode 1113 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'

This is the one you've all been asking for, the best sneakers of the year. The most hotly debated subject this year, or almost any year, what were the best sneakers over the past 12 months? After the panel at ComplexCon, many were wondering what we'd put as our top 10. Would Drake's Nocta shope be on the list? Would a Samba make it? How much did people care about Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1s still? Were we feeling the Nike SB Dunks this year? How good were the SB Jordan 4s? Would Jae Tips get a spot? Action Bronson? and more. We answer it all.