Listen to Episode 1112 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show': Action Bronson

Action Bronson’s next step in footwear is his boldest yet. On this episode, the rapper, chef, painter, sculptor, body builder, and all-around renaissance man debuts a wild EVA foam shoe that looks like something between a shoe you’d slip off as you step into the mosque and an old-school Dutch clog. Bronson also teases what’s to come from his New Balance 1906 collaboration and discusses how limited his sneakers are, how involved he is in making them, and how hackers tap into the stock numbers on his drops. Also, at the top of the episode, cohosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty break down the Travis Scott vs. John McEnroe marketing stunt, more Messi Adidas, and even more discussion on infamous Complex underrating of the “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2.