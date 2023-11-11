Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles X Adidas Superstars Dropping In 2024

Adidas will release a series of ‘Shelltoe’ sneakers tied to the 40th anniversary of the TMNT franchise.

Nov 11, 2023
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Profile
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Profile
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. via Complex

Adidas is planning to release a line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed versions of its Superstar sneaker beginning in early 2024, according to an internal Adidas document that’s been viewed by Complex. The sneakers, which are an official collaboration with the TMNT franchise, play off the “Shelltoe” nickname of the Superstar as a reference to the reptilian heroes.

News of the collaboration was first reported by Kicks Finder in an X post in June.

An Adidas spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming TMNT x Adidas “Shelltoe” sneakers.

The first of the TMNT x Adidas is scheduled to arrive in February, per the document, with two more to follow in April. Their release dates are subject to change, and have not been confirmed by Adidas—one source says the first launch has already been pushed to March. The 2024 release is tied to the 40th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, which began as a comic book in 1984.

The first TMNT x Adidas shoe, shown here, has a green upper with a turtle shell pattern on the toe. The shoe has monogram lace charms connected to the individual turtles, two sets of sock liners, and “Ninja Power!” text under the tongue.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Laces
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes have lace charms connected to the individual turtles. via Complex

The TMNT x Adidas sneakers will come in action figure-style blister packaging, a technique Adidas has used on Star Wars collaborations in the past. Each shoe will be packaged with a collectible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book.

The TMNT x Adidas “Shelltoe” (style code IF9280) will retail for $130, per the Adidas document.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Side Detail
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes feature green leather uppers and gold foil lettering. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Toe Detail
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes feature a turtle shell graphic pattern on the toe. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Tongue Detail
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes feature turtle shell and Trefoil logos on the tongues. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Heel Detail
Heel branding on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes is styled in Ninja Turtle font. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Space Laces
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes come with spare sets of laces. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Insoles
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes are lined with pizza-inspired graphics. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Footbed
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes feature a hidden sewer cap graphic on the footbed. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Package (1)
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes come in action figure-style blister packaging. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Packaging (2)
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes are packaged with collectible comic books. via Complex
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes Release Date Packaging (3)
Sizing information for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Adidas Shelltoes can be found on the back of the packaging. via Complex
AdidasAdidas SuperstarTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Latest in Sneakers

The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. The sneakers that you loved decades ago may not be all that exciting today—no matter how much you try to convince yourself otherwise. Here, Complex Sneakers Podcast co-hosts Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty talk about wanting old Air Jordans to come back only to realize that a lot of them really don’t hold up. The retro market is different, and more saturated now, which affects how we consume retro staples like Jordans and Air Maxes. The co-hosts also discuss the black and royal Air Jordan 1 “Reimagined,” which arrived to not that much fanfare last weekend and may be an indicator of how people feel about too many tweaks on original Jordan styles. Also: the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3s, and a look ahead at ComplexCon. Play button icon
SNEAKERS

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Why Those Old Jordans You Loved Wouldn't Sell Today | The Complex Sneakers Show

eBay

Powered By

eBay