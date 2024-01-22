Another Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara Colorway Surfaces

Expected to have a strong presence throughout the upcoming year, the Nike ACG Air Terra Humara is being revived in collaboration with staple partner Undefeated. The streetwear brand and retailer is expected to release at least two colorways of the model, including the pair pictured here.

Initially previewed in a black-based colorway this past summer, the Undefeated x Nike ACG Air Terra Humara was recently shared in a second make-up. A little more lively than the first leak, this pair features a white leather and mesh base, brown leather and suede overlays, grey hits throughout, and a speckled sole. Working along the lateral and medial sides of the shoe indicates this collection may be referred to as "Play Dirty."

Nike confirmed the return of the ACG Air Terra Humara during its 2023-24 SNKRS Showcase last month. Undefeated is expected to release its collab beginning this holiday season.

UPDATE (11/21/23): Official images of the forthcoming Undefeated x Nike ACG Air Terra Humara collab have emerged. As of now, the project is scheduled to drop sometime in December, but official release details have yet to be announced.

UPDATE (01/16/24): Undefeated CEO Eric Peng Cheng has teased a third Nike ACG Air Terra Humara collab on Instagram today. Despite an early look at the new colorway, details for the collab have yet to be announced by the collaborators, although Sneaker News notes the pair is expected to release next month. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for updates.

UPDATE (01/21): Yet another Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara has surfaced, this pair in "Light Menta" pair officially loaded to the Nike server (h/t brandon1an). While release details haven't been announced, this colorway is expected to land sometime in February.