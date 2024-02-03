North Carolina Debuts Exclusive Jordans Against Rival Duke

College basketball's biggest rivalry once again takes center stage today, as the North Carolina Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils at the Dean Dome in a matchup of two Top 10 teams. For the rivalry's latest chapter, Jordan Brand is lacing up UNC in a special PE colorway of Luka Doncic's latest signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 2.

Inspired by the team's storied clashes with Duke, the Tar Heels' latest Luka 2 PE features a university blue patent leather base, along with hits of metallic silver and paint-splattered detailing throughout. As a nod to the history of the rivalry, multiple versions of UNC's logo are visible through the shoe's translucent outsole.

Not only will the Tar Heels wear this pair tonight, but Luka Doncic will also lace them up against the Milwaukee Bucks. The colorway will remain exclusive to both.