Arguably the best basketball player in the world, Denver Nuggets center and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokić has spent the first eight seasons of his career wearing sneakers by Nike. For the past two seasons, he's led the brand's GT Jump franchise, famously making headlines for playing with his wedding ring attached to his laces. However, for the past few weeks, it's been heavily rumored that Nike and Jokić would be parting ways, with Chinese brand 361° hinting that it'd be adding an MVP-caliber player soon. Those rumors were confirmed tonight, as Jokić took the court not wearing Nike for the first time.
In Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors, Jokić laced up a high-top variation of the 361° Big3 Future CQT. Not available to purchase in stores stateside, the lower-cut Big3 Future CQT can be purchased via online retailers such as 361degreeshop.com for $300. The shoe, described as one of 361's flagship products, features a synthetic and mesh build, as well as Carbon Critical and SOARSYSTEM technology.
Nick DePaula has confirmed that Jokić has signed a multi-year deal with 361°. He joins Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon as a member of the brand.