In Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors, Jokić laced up a high-top variation of the 361° Big3 Future CQT. Not available to purchase in stores stateside, the lower-cut Big3 Future CQT can be purchased via online retailers such as 361degreeshop.com for $300. The shoe, described as one of 361's flagship products, features a synthetic and mesh build, as well as Carbon Critical and SOARSYSTEM technology.

Nick DePaula has confirmed that Jokić has signed a multi-year deal with 361°. He joins Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon as a member of the brand.