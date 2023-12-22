Nike Rolls Out 'That's Mamba' Kobe Bryant Campaign

As promised, the 'That's Mamba' activations launched today. Billboards around the country, including New York City, recalled moments in Kobe's career when he played through adversity such as injury. To accompany the ads, Nike released a short clip featuring a young athlete shooting a basketball left-handed with a cast on their presumably dominant right hand. If that sounds familiar, Kobe himself famously showed up to Lakers practice and did the same after breaking his right hand in 1999. Those displays of mental toughness and sheer determination went on to define who Kobe was as a competitor throughout his career, hence the tagline That's Mamba.