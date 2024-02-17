Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game

The future of the NBA looked bright in Indianapolis.

Feb 17, 2024
Team Jalen Wins the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Our annual glimpse into the future of the NBA took place tonight, when the top rookies and sophomores of the NBA, along with the stars of the G-League, came together for the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game in Indianapolis. 

Continuing the recently introduced format, the showcase was divided into four teams: Team Pau, selected by Hall of Famer Pau Gasol, Team Tamika, selected by Indiana hoops legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Team Jalen, selected by Fab 5 member Jalen Rose, and Team Detlef, selected by Pacers legend Detlef Schrempf. The games were played in tournament format, with the winners of the first two advancing to the final. 

Following a stunning upset of the Victor Wembanyama-led Team Pau, the All-G-League squad for Team Detlef squared off against Team Jalen in the final. After falling behind early, Team Jalen cruised to a dominant 26-13 victory to win it all, led by game MVP Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers. 

See every sneaker worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game below.

Izan Almansa — Nike Kobe 4 "Gift of Mamba"

Izan Almansa wearing Nike Kobe 4 Gift of Mamba
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Paolo Banchero — Jordan Luka 2

Paolo Banchero wearing Jordan Luka 2
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Emoni Bates — Nike Kobe 5 "EYBL"

Emoni Bates wearing Nike Kobe 5 EYBL
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Matas Buzelis — Nike Kobe 11 EM "Invisibility Cloak"

Matas Buzelis wearing Nike Kobe 11 EM Invisibility Cloak
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Bilal Coulibaly — Nike Kobe 4 "Gift of Mamba"

Bilal Coulibaly wearing Nike Kobe 4 Gift of Mamba
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Jalen Duren — Nike KD 14 "Lime Glow"

Jalen Duren wearing Nike KD 14 Lime Glow
Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Keyonte George — Nike GT Cut 3

Keyonte George wearing Nike GT Cut 3
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Jordan Hawkins — Nike GT Cut 3

Jordan Hawkins wearing Nike GT Cut 3
Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images

Scoot Henderson — Puma Scoot Zero

Scoot Henderson wearing Puma Scoot Zero
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Chet Holmgren — Nike KD 16 "All-Star"

Chet Holmgren wearing the Nike KD 16 All-Star
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Jaden Ivey — Nike Kobe 6 "All-Star"

Jaden Ivey in the Nike Kobe 6 All-Star
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Jaime Jaquez. Jr. — Jordan Luka 2

Jaime Jaquez Jr. wearing Jordan Luka 2
Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Walker Kessler — Adidas Adizero Select 2.0

Walker Kessler wearing Adidas Adizero Select 2.0
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Dereck Lively II — Nike Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee"

Dereck Lively II wearing Nike Kobe 5 Bruce Lee
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Bennedict Mathurin — Adidas BYW Select

Bennedict Mathurin wearing the Adidas BYW Select
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Mac McClung — Puma All-Pro Nitro

Mac McClung wearing Puma All-Pro Nitro
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Brandon Miller — Nike Kobe 8 "Aqua"

Brandon Miller wearing Nike Kobe 8 Aqua
Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Keegan Murray — Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5

Keegan Murray wearing Adidas D.O.N. Issue 5
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Brandin Podziemski — Under Armour Curry 4 Low "NBA Jam"

Brandon Podziemski wearing Under Armour Curry 4 Low NBA Jam
Garrett Ellwood / NBAE via Getty Images

Jabari Smith Jr. — Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Luxury Green"

Jabari Smith Jr. wearing Adidas Harden Vol. 8
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Tyler Smith — Nike KD 14 "Aunt Pearl"

Tyler Smith wearing Nike KD 14 Aunt Pearl
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Jeremy Sochan — Nike Zoom Freak 1

Jeremy Sochan wearing Nike Zoom Freak 1
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Oscar Tshiebwe — Nike Kobe 6 "Reverse Grinch"

Oscar Tshiebwe wearing NIke Kobe 6 Reverse Grinch
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Cason Wallace — Nike KD 16 "All-Star"

Cason Wallace wearing Nike KD 16 All-Star
Justin Casterline / Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama — Nike GT Run

Victor Wembanyama wearing Nike GT Run
Ron Hoskins / NBAE via Getty Images

Alondes Williams — Puma MB.01 Low "Green Gecko"

Alondes Williams wearing Puma MB.01 Low Green Gecko
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Williams — Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Custom

Jalen Williams wearing Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Custom
Jeff Haynes / NBAE via Getty Images

Vince Williams Jr. — Nike Kobe 4 "Gift of Mamba"

Vince Williams Jr. wearing the Nike Kobe 4 Gift of Mamba
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images
