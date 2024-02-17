Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game

Our annual glimpse into the future of the NBA took place tonight, when the top rookies and sophomores of the NBA, along with the stars of the G-League, came together for the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game in Indianapolis.

Continuing the recently introduced format, the showcase was divided into four teams: Team Pau, selected by Hall of Famer Pau Gasol, Team Tamika, selected by Indiana hoops legend and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, Team Jalen, selected by Fab 5 member Jalen Rose, and Team Detlef, selected by Pacers legend Detlef Schrempf. The games were played in tournament format, with the winners of the first two advancing to the final.

Following a stunning upset of the Victor Wembanyama-led Team Pau, the All-G-League squad for Team Detlef squared off against Team Jalen in the final. After falling behind early, Team Jalen cruised to a dominant 26-13 victory to win it all, led by game MVP Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers.

See every sneaker worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game below.