Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard becomes a back-to-back champion.

Feb 18, 2024
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after winning the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The NBA's best shooters put their skills on display earlier tonight in the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. 

This year's field included defending champion Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, Malik Beasley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young

Once again, Lillard went full "Dame Time" with everything on the line. He knocked down his final shot to defeat Towns and Young in the Final, becoming the event's first repeat champion since Jason Kapono of the Toronto Raptors in 2007-2008. 

Check out which sneakers Lillard and the rest of the shooters wore in the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest below.

Malik Beasley — Xtep Lingren 1.0 Customs

Malik Beasley wearing Xtep Lingren 1.0 Customs
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Jalen Brunson — Nike Kobe 6 "WNBA"

Jalen Brunson wearing Nike Kobe 6 WNBA
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton – Nike Kobe 6 PE

Tyrese Haliburton wearing Nike Kobe 6 PE
Nathaniel S. Butler / NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard — Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY

Damian Lillard wearing Adidas Dame 8 EXTPLY
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Lauri Markkanen — Nike GT Hustle 2 "More Uptempo"

Lauri Markkanen wearing Nike GT Hustle 2 More Uptempo
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell — Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5

Donovan Mitchell wearing Adidas DON Issue 5
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns — Nike GT Jump 2 "Total Foamposite Max"

Karl-Anthony Towns wearing the Nike GT Jump 2 Total Foamposite Max
Joe Murphy / NBAE via Getty Images

Trae Young — Adidas Trae Young 3

Trae Young wearing Adidas Trae Young 3
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images
