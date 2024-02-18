Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

The NBA's best shooters put their skills on display earlier tonight in the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

This year's field included defending champion Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Lauri Markkanen, Tyrese Haliburton, Malik Beasley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Trae Young.

Once again, Lillard went full "Dame Time" with everything on the line. He knocked down his final shot to defeat Towns and Young in the Final, becoming the event's first repeat champion since Jason Kapono of the Toronto Raptors in 2007-2008.

Check out which sneakers Lillard and the rest of the shooters wore in the 2024 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest below.