The seemingly ever-present Air Jordan 1 High will continue to be a factor heading into next year, when an all-new women's colorway is expected to hit retail as part of the Spring 2024 lineup.

Dubbed "White/Gold," this variation of the Air Jordan 1 High is expected to feature a white leather upper, metallic gold accents, and a gum rubber outsole. Images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, but Sole Retriever, the original source of this report, has mocked up the visual representation seen here.

The "White/Gold" Air Jordan 1 High Women's will release early next year for $180. Stand by for an official date and a first look at the retro.

UPDATE (06/12): Additional info about the purported "White/Gold" Air Jordan 1 High has emerged. Per @zSneakerheadz, the women's exclusive colorway will arrive in February 2024 for $180. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (11/17): Thanks to @zSneakerheadz and @Brandon1an on Instagram, we now have retail images of the forthcoming "Metallic Gold" Air Jordan 1 High. Per Sole Retriever, the women's exclusive colorway will hit retailers on Feb. 14, 2024 for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Women's "Metallic Gold"

Release Date: 02/14/24

Color: White/Metallic Gold-Gum Light Brown

Style #: FD2596-107

Price: $180