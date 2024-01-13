First Look at Donovan Mitchell's Sixth Adidas Signature Shoe

Though we're just a few months into Donovan Mitchell's Adidas D.O.N. Issue #5 run, images of his next signature have already surfaced.

The Adidas D.O.N. Issue #6, previewed here in orange and blue-based colorways, continues the evolution of Mitchell's line from playful, comic-themed designs to more sophisticated performance-first hoop shoes. Delivered in a mid-to-low cut, the Issue #6 features a multilayered synthetic and mesh build, large carbon fiber insets for added stability, and a circular traction pattern for quick cuts and lateral movement. Adidas' responsive Lightstrike Pro cushioning is also noted along the midsole.

Assuming this model follows the same schedule as its predecessor, expect a Fall 2024 launch with a retail tag of $120.