Streetwear retailer size? have linked up with New Balance for an exclusive 13-piece athleisure collection inspired by 50’s Americana and Ivy League style.

Named the ‘College Pack’, the capsule collection features a range of accessories, apparel and footwear with the iconic New Balance 550 and 574 silhouettes headlining the new drop.

size? have curated a collection inspired by 1950s Ivy League Americana and in turn created a capsule collection which sees the size? signature orange colour palette muted by neutral tones of navy, grey and off-white to create a clean line of essentials.

The collection’s New Balance 550 serves up stripped-back yet sophisticated heritage vibes, with the street-ready silhouette arriving in white and a cream midsole, with the staple size? burnt ochre orange accenting the shoe across the heel tab, sock liner, tongue binding and outsole. The shoe is then muted with a light grey, creating a throwback colour block look, with the New Balance branding on the sidewall and tongue nodding to the Ivy League-inspired aesthetic.

Unlike the muted and modern 550, the 574 silhouette offers a bright and vibrant ‘Track’ alternative. The model arrives in a bolder all-over burnt ochre orange suede, which is off-set with a cream midsole and tongue, and signature New Balance branding sits on the sidewall layered in white and metallic material.

Designed for both men and women, the apparel and accessories collection offers up a look that sits nicely on the intersection between athletics and leisurewear. Oversized jersey tracksuits and lightweight graphic t-shirts are staples from the range, which also features statement bucket hats, baseball caps and matching socks for a cohesive collegiate vibe from head to toe.

Get your hands on the exclusive size? x New Balance ‘College Pack’ collection online and in selected size? stores from Friday July 9. You can also join the raffle to secure a pair of 550s or 574s before the drop by signing up on the size?launches app now. Raffle closes Thursday July 8 at 08:00.