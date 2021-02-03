Nike have just unveiled the Cosmic Unity, Nike’s first performance shoe under its Move to Zero initiative made from 25% recycled material.

The model was designed for a sport, in basketball, that is constantly shifting with the times and remining ahead of the curve. Along with the recycled content, packed into the new model, the design features a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit for on-court responsiveness.

The Cosmic Unity was designed for players who love the sport and who believe in power as a cultural force for good — including basketball's ability helping to shape a more sustainable future for the world.

“We asked ourselves a question that is guiding our process into the future: Can a product that makes the world better also make an athlete better?” says Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Performance Footwear at Nike. “We wanted to create a synergy between making the world better by what we do, but also leave an impact for athletes so that they can perform at a higher level.”

The Green Glow colourway of the Nike Cosmic Unity drops February 26th via Nike, with other colourways dropping in March. Get a closer look at the silohuette below.