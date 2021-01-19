Colorful Nike SB Dunks, collabs with popular boutiques, and some bright Yeezys highlight this week's sneaker release calendar.

The drops begin on Thursday when Notre debuts its Dunk High collaboration. Releases continue on Friday with the "Street Hawker" SB Dunk Low, "Starfish" Women's Air Jordan 4, "Letter Bro" Zoom Freak 2, "Obsidian" Air Max 1, and Patta x New Balance 991. On Saturday, customers will get a chance to cop the "CNY" Air Jordan 5 Low, Titan x Jordan collection, and "Sun" Yeezy Boost 700. Nike will also be releasing a new colorway of the Air Max 3 (Air Max 90) early next week on Monday morning.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.