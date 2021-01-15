The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Sonny Vaccaro, one of the most influential sneaker marketing executives of all time. He single handedly changed the way sneaker deals were ideated, created, and executed. Sonny Vaccaro was responsible for some of the most impactful deals of all time such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. The guys get into how he got his start, his relationship with some of the big brands now, and his thoughts on the sports documentary series, The Last Dance.