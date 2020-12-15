Dr. Martens have linked up cult Japanese brand MASTERMIND WORLD for their final instalment of their 1460 Remastered project.

MASTERMIND WORLD founder Masaaki Homma has used skull and crossbones consistently in his time as lead desinger at the imprint, and the motif takes centre stage here on a design which taps into the two brand's deep connection to the British punk movement.

With Homma saying the skull represents “a fight until death to fulfill one’s destiny,” the ride-or-die symbolism is used alongside plenty of other punk-inspired details to amplify the last DM in the Remastered series.

The black leather model arrives with a removable jungle zip, nickel trims and dual-branded zip pulls and finished with an easy-access side zip, dual-branded dog tag, black and yellow heel loop and yellow welt stitching.

The MASTERMIND WORLD x Dr. Martens 1460 Remastered boot below, and head to the Dr. Martens' website now to cop the model.

