After months of anticipation and teasers, fans will soon be able to buy J Balvin's collaborative Air Jordan 1 High.

Today, Jordan Brand confirmed that the forthcoming collab will be released globally on Dec. 8. Given the level of hype around the shoes, they're not going to be easy to cop, but the brand has shared a comprehensive list of stockists that will be carrying the release.

Fans started to take notice of the collab in February, when the reggaeton superstar himself was rocking the colorful pair during his performance at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. J Balvin, the first Latino artist to collaborate with Jordan Brand, gave the popular silhouette a bold rainbow-colored canvas upper with jagged edges that are meant to represent J Balvin's radiant energy. The look continues with the artist's smiley-face logo now replacing the Jumpman branding on the left pair's tongue tag while a set of interchangeable patches are also included to allow fans to customize the shoe to match their current mood.

Scroll through for the full rundown of every retailer that's carrying J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High collab when it releases on Dec. 8 via SNKRS and at select stockists for a retail price of $190.

J Balvin's Air Jordan 1 High collab. Image via Nike

J Balvin's smiley-face logo stamped on the footbed. Image via Nike