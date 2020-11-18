Every sneaker has a story. It’s just that some are more significant to the culture than the average. Uncovering the untold stories of the most elusive sneakers in the world is the premise behind Complex and Zen’s captivating docu-series Sole Origins.

Spanning the globe from NYC and Los Angeles to Paris, Berlin and Tokyo, the series takes a deep dive into each city’s rich sneaker history and the cultural impact of the most important silhouettes. Along the way, viewers get perspective on these iconic grails from the likes of Don C, Aleali May, Va$htie, Dizzee Rascal, Nicky Diamonds, Joe La Puma, DJ Clark Kent, Dreezy, Ugly Mely, Hidefumi Hommyo, and many more.

Now, after two dynamic seasons, Sole Origins is streaming on IMDb TV. You can binge all nine episodes on the IMDb website, on Fire TV and through the Amazon Prime Video app on smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire tablet and other tablets.