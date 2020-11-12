Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe talks about wanting her own Nike sneaker, wanting women to have fair sneaker contracts with Nike, her relationship with Sue Bird, and her overall love of sneakers.

The hosts of the Internet’s biggest sneaker shows, Sneaker Shopping and Full Size Run, come together in The Complex Sneakers Podcast. Joe La Puma, Matt Welty, and Brendan Dunne discuss the most important sneaker news and topics every week, and give their expert opinions that can only be told authentically from Complex.



