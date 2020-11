The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week the guys host Stash, a NY-based graffiti artist, designer, and businessman who collaborated with Nike to create some of the most iconic collabs in sneaker history. Stash takes us down memory lane on what it was like designing with Nike and how what he did opened the doors for many designers to come.