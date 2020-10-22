Reebok and JJJJound have finally unveiled their new collaborative silhouette, which sees the Montreal-based design studio reinvent Reebok’s historic Classic leather Nylon retro runner in a clean new design.

The Classic Leather Nylon is an 80's classic steeped in Reebok’s fitness heritage, that today offers a breadth staple models for contemporary lifestyle wardrobes. The understated classic resonates with JJJJound’s own refined attention to detail, with the 2020 collbaoration staying true to both the model and studio's minimalist form.

JJJJound’s paper white, chalk and beige spin on the classic silhouette removes all Reebok branding, removing the tongue label and replacing Reebok’s window box Union Jack and wordmark with its own.

The model’s white nylon upper and garment leather side stripe is wrapped in ultra-suede overlays at the cross check, vamp and heel, seated atop a paper white midsole and utility beige rubber outsole that cleanly matches the sneaker’s beige terry sockliner.

The model is one of the cleanest collab releases of the year, and is receiving a release on the Reebok website after becoming the latest highly-coveted model worked up by JJJJound, following the release of their much-hyped New Balance collaboration.

The FW20 JJJJound x Reebok Classic Leather Nylon will be available on October 26 via Reebok.com – get a closer look at the model below.