Directed by Dave Meyers, 'Sneakerheads' is about Devin, a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, finds himself deep in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby's crazy schemes. To get his money back, the at-odds duo goes on the hunt for the most elusive kicks in the game. Check out this behind the scenes special with the cast and crew of the show, and creator Jay Longino shares his MIchael Jordan story that inspired this Netflix scripted series.