After taking two of the top 10 spots in our New Balance 992s ranking, JJJJound is getting ready to drop its next sneaker collaboration.

This week, the Montreal design studio will once again link up with Reebok. After working on the Club C last year, JJJJound is putting its signature spin on the Classic Nylon. Originally released in 1987 as a performance running shoe, the Classic Nylon has become a staple of Reebok's retro output.

Here, Justin Saunders and company give the Classic Nylon a vintage-leaning makeover with nylon and beige-colored suede overlays. The look continues with a cream midsole, while the shoe's french terry liner is matched with a tan outsole.

JJJJound has also teased a follow-up to last year's Club C with a colorway that matches the upcoming Classic Nylon, although a release date has not been announced for the former.

The JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon will be released from jjjjound.com on Friday, Sept. 25 at midnight ET followed by a second launch via Reebok on Monday, Oct. 26.