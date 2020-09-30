Reebok announced today that it has appointed frequent collaborator Kerby Jean-Raymond, the designer behind the New York-based fashion label Pyer Moss, as the new Vice President of Creative Direction.

"I am thrilled to be evolving my role at Reebok and joining the leadership team as the head of Creative Direction," said Jean-Raymond about his new role. "I welcome this opportunity to help invigorate the brand with new ideas, while also focusing on instilling a sense of social purpose into our work."

Jean-Raymond and the sportswear brand has produced a series of popular sneaker and apparel collections since their partnership formed over four years ago. In his new position, Jean-Raymond will be providing creative leadership across all design disciplines for Reebok. He will work closely with the brand's Product, Global Marketing, and Development departments to ensure his design strategy is consistent across the board. Jean-Raymond will also serve on the Reebok senior leadership team, and report to President Matt O’Toole.

This year, Jean-Raymond was the recipient of some of fashion's most notable accolades including being named the CFDA Award for "American Menswear Designer of the Year" as well as being named Harlem's Fashion Row "Designer of the Year."

Reebok has confirmed that the first products under Jean-Raymond's creative direction will hit stores starting in 2022.