After its initial launch last month, there will be another opportunity to buy the limited JJJJound x New Balance 992 collaboration soon.

The "Grey" and "Green" colorways of the collab that were previously exclusive to JJJJound's website will be available again at select retailers on Aug. 7, while the release in Europe will take place on Aug. 21.

For North America, the collab will be stocked at Dover Street Market, Kith, Bodega, Notre, Concepts, and Haven. Readers in the Asia-Pacific region can look to retailers including Invincible, Worksout, Boon the Shop, Concepts, Dover Street Market and Good as Gold for its launch. The sneakers will also be available in China at Dover Street Market, Invincible, Soulgoods, and the New Balance Flagship, while Japan will have pairs in Dover Street Market, United Arrows & Sons, Kith, Beams, and Mita. Europe will have the largest number of accounts carrying the release, which includes Dover Street Market, End, Goodhood, Mr. Porter, Next Door, Starcow, Slam Jam, Norse Store, Wood Wood, Tres Bien, Sneakersnstuff, and Patta.

It's recommended that shoppers hit up their local retailers regarding specific release procedures for the JJJJound x New Balance 992s to ensure a higher chance of copping on release day. The pairs will retail for $260 each.