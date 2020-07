The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week they have on sneaker designer extraordinaire Franke Cooke who has worked on projects like Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan’s 1, Aleali May’s collabs, Collette Jordan 1s, Travis Scott IVs and models like the “Top 3,” and “Reverse Shattered Backboard 2.0.” They get into what its like working for Jordan Brand, the GOAT himself, and Cooke's new projects.