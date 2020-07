The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week they have on renowned sneaker customizer Dan “Mache” Gamache, who started customizing in the early 2000s and has since built a career making shoes for the biggest names in sports and music. They talk about customizing for the NFL schedule, WWE, and of course, Mache’s first sneaker, the Mache Runner Centralia.