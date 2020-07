The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne and Matt Welty. This week they have on sneaker and streetwear designer John Geiger who started off by designing the infamous Misplaced Checks custom Air Force 1s and has since built his own brand, which has become a favorite of professional athletes and artists alike. They talk about selling everything to start his brand, jumping in the pool with Red Octobers, and one of the best gifts Joe’s ever gotten.