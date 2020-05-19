A new look for an iconic Air Jordan, the return of a Nike Dunk Low colorway for the first time in 19 years, and a pottery-inspired collab from End Clothing and Adidas highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kicked off early with Reebok's "All Types of Love" pack dropping on Monday. That's followed up by the "Metallic Purple" Air Jordan IV and "Pure Platinum" Nike Adapt Auto Max on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, the "Brazil" Nike Dunk Low returns for the first time since 2001 and the "Rugged Orange" Air Foamposite One debuts. Things conclude on Saturday with a traditional colorway of the New Balance R_C1300 from the brand's Tokyo Design Studio and the "Kiln" End. Clothing x Adidas ZX 9000.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.