If you're one of the many sneaker fans who are looking to pick up Travis Scott's upcoming Nike Air Max 270 React ENG collaboration, we're here to help.

We've teamed up with Boston-based boutique Bodega to give readers a chance to secure the "Cactus Trails" Air Max 270 React ENG. The rules are simple. First, make sure you're following both Complex Sneakers and Bodega on Instagram. Next, you'll need to comment your shoe size on the Complex Sneakers' Instagram post.

This Complex Sneakers and Bodega sweepstakes began on May 25 at 12:01 a.m. ET and will last until May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's worth noting that only individuals who are at least eighteen years or older and are legal residents of the United States are eligible to enter. A total of three winners will be contacted via Instagram.