Yet another reason to stan Zendaya: during a recent appearance on Vanity Fair’s “Proust Questionnaire” series, the 24-year-old was asked a series of questions related to her personal life and character traits. Examples include “what is your perfect idea of happiness?” and “what is your greatest regret?”

At around the 3:10 mark in the clip above, Zendaya was asked which quality she most likes in a man. The Emmy-winning performer clearly didn’t like how the question was worded, so she rephrased it on the spot to be gender-neutral.

“Um—I most like in a person, how about that?” she said. “Oh, it’s such a big question. What is the quality I like most in someone? I would say kindness is kinda not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people and you can just feel it. And I don’t know how to explain that, but there’s like this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have that just—you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it, and it’s special.”

The interviewer followed up the question by asking, “What is the quality you most like in a woman?”

“Well, I guess that’s the same answer,” Zendaya said.

Fans immediately applauded Zendaya for the way she masterfully handled and corrected the gendered question.

Zendaya covers Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue alongside stars like Charlize Theron, Michael B. Jordan, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more.

The Malcolm & Marie actress playfully trolled MCU fans this week alongside Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon by each announcing a supposedly true, definitely fake title for the upcoming third installment. Shortly after the prank, the three revealed the film will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home; Marvel teased that it’s coming this Christmas, and “only in movie theaters.”