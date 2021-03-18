Following allegations that Armie Hammer engaged in cannibalism and abusive behavior, a woman has accused the actor of raping her when she was 20.

The Daily Beast reports that Effie, who didn’t reveal her full name, hosted a press conference on Thursday with her lawyer Gloria Allred. Through tears, she detailed an alleged assault in Los Angeles in April 2017, during which she says she was “violently” raped by the Call Me By Your Name star for four hours. She said Hammer “repeatedly slammed my head against the wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent.”

Allegations against Armie Hammer first surfaced earlier this year through the Instagram page @houseofeffie, which shared dozens of screenshots of messages that were said to be sent from Hammer’s account to different women. Allred did not confirm or deny whether her client was behind the same Instagram account.

“During those four hours, I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me,” said Effie. “I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock, and he couldn’t believe this, what I loved. He did that to me.”

She said she met him through Facebook in 2016, which led to an on-again/off-again relationship of sorts that came to an end in 2020. Over time, she said he got more violent with her, leading to her contemplating suicide.

“I lost interest in living,” she added. “I just wanted the pain to stop.” Effie has said she will be giving evidence of the rape, including photos of her injuries, to law enforcement. It’s unclear if she will be pursuing a civil case against the actor, who has denied the allegations.

“[Effie’s] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations,” said Hammer’s attorney in a statement shared with Page Six. “As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.”

The statement additionally claims that “it was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference.”

Effie is not the only woman to make these claims against the actor. In February, Hammer’s ex Paige Lorenze said he branded his initials on her.

“I was tied up and he basically looked over my body and said to me ‘Where should I put my initials on you?’” Lorenze said. “And I didn’t really say anything. And then he just started to carve his initial into me. I was in a weak position. He was in a position of power. He knew how uncomfortable it made me but I just said never no. And I think that kind of being coerced into things and we don’t wanna say no and we don’t wanna be undesirable. And I think consent is much more complicated than we think and I’ve learned that through this.”

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, help is available.