Back in April of last year, Apple announced it had given a straight-to-series order to The Shrink Next Door, a limited comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Now, a little over a year later, we have the first teaser trailer.

The series, inspired by true events, focuses on the exploitative relationship between high-profile psychiatrist Dr. Ike Herschkopf (Rudd) and his patient Marty Markowitz (Ferrell). Over time, Dr. Ike manipulates his way into the innermost parts of Marty’s life, even going so far as to convince his patient that he should be made the new president of his family company.

The series—based on the acclaimed 2019 podcast of the same name—is helmed by directors Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz, who worked from a script by Emmy-winning writer Georgia Pritchett. Also on the writing team are Adam Countee, Ethan Kuperberg, Stuart Zicherman, Catherine Shepherd, and Sas Goldberg.

Joining Ferrell and Rudd in the cast are Kathryn Hahn as Marty’s younger sister and Casey Wilson as Dr. Ike’s wife Bonnie.

The Shrink Next Door debuts Nov. 12 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes. Additional episodes will premiere on a weekly basis every Friday. Up top, catch the newly released teaser trailer for the series. And below, peep the key art:

Image via Apple TV+

Last year, Ferrell joined up with Rachel McAdams for the musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which was initially set to drop in conjunction with the actual Eurovision Song Contest. Plans were altered, however, due to the pandemic.

Rudd, meanwhile, will next be seen later this year in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which finally arrives this November after a number of pandemic delays of its own: