Wendy Williams’ ongoing health issues have been a topic of conversation since the daytime television host stepped away from her show about a month ago.

Now, Williams took to her Instagram to give fans an update about her wellbeing and what will happen going forward.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” Williams opened the post. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

The host went on to thank her team for supporting her through this difficult time, and her fans for all the positive feedback.

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back,” she said. “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

First reported by TMZ in October, Williams was experiencing “serious complications” due to Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition, causing her to pause The Wendy Williams Show and use guest hosts until further notice.

Williams was also reportedly hospitalized in September for mental health reasons and also contracted COVID-19.