Comedy Central has released the first trailer for its forthcoming docuseries Dark Humor that spotlights Black stand-up comedians and their work.

The nine-episode show features a stacked line-up of some of the industry’s funniest, as they discuss how their experiences have shaped their approach to comedy or provided an outlet for coping with the realities of being Black in America. Each episode will touch on different issues that include “the intersection of comedy and politics, Black women in comedy, speaking out on social issues, performing for different audiences, how Black identity is represented within the community, and more.”

Dark Humor includes appearances from Mike Brown, Tommy Davidson, Greer Barnes, Nore Davis, Sonia Denis, Ayanna Dookie, Earthquake, Lil Rel Howery, Josh Johnson, Damien Lemon, Eddie Griffin, Chloe Hilliard, Luenell, Ms. Pat, Open Mike Eagle, Donnell Rawlings, Sinbad, Cipha Sounds, Rob Stapleton, Jordan Temple, Baron Vaughn, Neko White, Rae Sanni, Yamaneika Saunders, Roy Wood Jr., and Gina Yashere. It also features commentary from Harvard professor Glenda Carpio, who teaches African and African American Studies and English, and talent producer Bob Sumner.

The docuseries was created as a collaboration between Comedy Central and Color of Change, the nonprofit civil rights advocacy co-founded by Van Jones.

“Black comedians are some of the most important journalists in America. We are the ones that are responsible for taking complicated and painful issues and sprinkling a couple of laughs inside of it so you can actually digest what the hell is going on,” comedian Roy Wood Jr. said about the project. “Together with Color of Change, we’re advocating for open conversations around racial justice. And let’s be real: These conversations are much easier to have when there’s a little bit of laughter happening.”

The first episode kicks off at the start of Black History Month, premiering on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel on Monday, February 1 at 12 p.m. EST. New episodes will debut every week.