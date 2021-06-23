Viewers were treated with a “genuinely unplanned” weed moment on Tuesday night’s Conan.

As one of the TBS show’s final guests before Conan O’Brien begins work on a new HBO Max series, Seth Rogen—fresh off the U.S. launch of his multifaceted Houseplant company—was on hand to seemingly save the host from not enjoying an impending period of downtime. As Conan explained, he’s not the type of person who’s typically capable of savoring time away from his work.

“You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, you know who you are,” Conan told Rogen. “I’m going to have a lot of free time now, for a while. We’re gonna start something else up but I’m gonna have some downtime. And I, honestly, I’m not even kidding. I don’t really know what to do with downtime.”

Rogen’s advice, which he joked was “hilariously on-brand,” was to simply try “smoking a lot of weed for a long time.” When Rogen pointed out that Conan doesn’t seem like someone who ever engages in marijuana-based acts of relaxation, Conan agreed, joking that he enjoys his “lucidity” and claiming “nothing really happened” when he tried weed previously.

“The couple of times I’ve tried it nothing really happened and I think it metabolizes and becomes more orange pompadour,” Conan said. “But I know that you own a weed company so you might be able to tell me, maybe, I was smoking the wrong stuff. I don’t know. You know me. What would you want me smoking?”

At this point, Rogen pulled a joint from his pocket, which Conan briefly mistook for a birthday candle.

“I’m so nervous right now,” Rogen said, laughing, as he advised Conan to simply take “one hit” to ensure a good time. Conan obliged, expectedly prompting laughter and cheers from the panel and the audience.

For those wondering if this was all staged, Rogen has since confirmed that it was indeed an actually impromptu experience.

“I smoked weed with [Conan on] his show and was legit terrified that I got him too high haha,” Rogen said on Twitter, noting the joint hit marked a “surreal and shocking moment” for him that was “genuinely unplanned.”

See it all in full up top. And for info on the fight for nationwide legalization, click here.