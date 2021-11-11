Pete Davidson, a self-described “huge fan” of the Jonas Brothers, has heard a lot of the trio’s music while in various supermarkets.

This is among the revelations tucked into a recently shared excerpt of the King of Staten Island star and co-writer’s roast of the group, who will take center stage in an upcoming Netflix special.

“Oh, I’m a huge fan,” Davidson said when asked about Kevin, Nick, and Joe’s creative output by roast host Kenan Thompson. “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket. I mean, show some respect, okay? Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award. You know, Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous,’ though it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast, billed as a comedy special featuring everything from sketches to songs, debuts on Netflix on Nov. 23. Back in September, the group shared the new single “Who’s In Your Head,” featuring contributions from ILYA and Max Martin.

Davidson, meanwhile, has been a frequent subject as of late in Kim Kardashian West-related headlines. During a recent appearance on Late Night, Davidson jokingly hinted at those headlines with some assistance from host Seth Meyers.

“Yeah, you know, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people, I walk by and people are like whispering and making eyes at me,” Davidson said. “But it is true. I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” The show in question is The Freak Brothers, which premieres this week.