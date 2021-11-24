Ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion’s release next summer, Universal Pictures and director/co-writer Colin Trevorrow have shared a five-minute prologue.

The clip, which won’t appear in the full movie when it arrives in theaters June 10, 2022, showcases the time in which dinosaurs walked the earth. With many of the creatures peacefully going about their day, the tranquility comes to halt as two get into a violent brawl. A mosquito comes along to feast on the loser, hinting at their revitalization by scientists millions of years later in the original Jurassic Park and the revival series launched in 2015. The action then shifts to modern civilization as a team of special operatives chase down a rampaging dinosaur that crashes a drive-in theater experience.

The Jurassic World: Dominion prologue debuted at theatrical screenings of Universal’s F9 in June. Colin Trevorrow originally intended for the prologue to be the first five minutes of the follow-up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but changed his mind.

In a recent interview with IGN, Trevorrow teased that returning actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, who starred in Spielberg’s original, will be a “huge part” of the film. “Ellie and Grant and Malcolm are on this full adventure, they’re a huge part of it, and equal partners to Owen and Claire and Maisie and our new characters we’ve brought in,” he said. “The challenge of a movie like that is to give every character their due, to honor everybody. That’s part of what this prologue is about; I felt that if we didn’t have this in the story, that the T-rex wasn’t being honored. She’s a character too.”

Franchise stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong will return and be joined by DeWanda Wise and Daniella Pineda, among others.

Watch the Jurassic World: Dominion prologue above.