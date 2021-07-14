WandaVision director Matt Shakman has just been tapped to direct the next Star Trek movie that will be coming out of Paramount and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot.

According to Deadline, Shakman chose to direct Star Trek out of a laundry list of other projects he could have taken on. After WandaVision just landed a boggling 23 Emmy nominations, Shakman has become an A-list director who is highly sought after. He was also the executive producer and director of The Great, and handled different episodes of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones before he did WandaVision.

This upcoming Star Trek movie is set to be written by Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who will be the first women ever to write the script for a Star Trek film.

WandaVision received critical praise for being the first Disney+ Marvel television series and setting a solid precedent for others to follow. Shakman blended a world of different television eras together through the series, focusing more on Wanda’s grief over fan theories and possible cameos. While the lack of major cameos did upset some fans, the payoff, in the end, made up for it. Because of the engaging storytelling, Shakman and WandaVision look to win big this award season at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

There is no word yet on who is cast to be in the next Star Trek film but Deadline reports that production will start up in the spring of 2022. Back in April, the official website for Star Trek announced that an untitled film will be released on June 9, 2023. It’s unclear if it’s the same film as the one Shakman will be directing.