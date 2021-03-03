It can be hard to turn off your inner Statler and Waldorf when you hear someone behind the divisive WandaVision series say that fans are going to be disappointed in the finale. But the news needs reporting and so we have to talk about the crotchety Muppets’ favorite part of anything: the ending. WandaVision director Matt Shakman said many fans who have spun out wild theories about the series will be let down by the way it wraps up, while still promising a satisfying conclusion.

Shakman shared his prognostications in an interview with EW, saying he thinks the end will cast everything that came before in a new light.

“I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them. I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another,” he said. “But we’re always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it’s the same story they’ve been watching the whole time.”

It remains to be seen how the wider audience will take in the series’ doubling down on themes of grief and loss, especially after the most blatant nod to the grieving process in the show so far became a minor meme among those not willing to give the show a more charitable read. The show wraps up on Friday, March 5.