Weeks after W Magazine reportedly rushed to cancel its Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner cover amid the Astroworld Fest tragedy, an apparent leaked cover has been making the rounds online. The decision to cancel the cover was a collaborative decision between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott along with the magazine.

The cover, which has been shared by TMZ and multiple Kardashian-centric Instagram accounts, shows Kylie and Stormi standing up as Travis seemingly has his ear to his partner’s stomach, listening to his soon-to-be second child’s heartbeat.

In the image, Kylie and her daughter can be seen wearing matching yellow dresses, as Travis is sitting down with a glass of alcohol in front of him wearing a button-up shirt. Of course, the alleged cover was never supposed to see the light of day after the publication squashed it following the tragedy at Scott’s Houston festival, which resulted in a total of 10 people dying—including a 9-year-old boy—and 300 injuries.

“W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks,” an insider told Page Six after the event. “In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least.”

The alleged leak comes days after the loved ones of multiple people who died as a result of the event denied Scott’s offer to pay for funeral expenses. The attorneys for the families of 21-year-old friends Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino, 21-year-old Axel Acosta, and 14-year-old John Hilgert have all come forward to share that their clients turned down the rapper’s offer to cover, after the family of Ezra Blount rejected the offer first, according to Rolling Stone.

“It was not an offer [the Hilgerts] were going to seriously consider,” lawyer Richard Mithoff told RS. “Of all the things this case is about, that’s the least of any concern. This family is set on making change and ensuring this never happens at a concert again. I find offering to pay for funerals frankly demeaning and really inappropriate to the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded.”

Scott—along with Live Nation and other organizers—is now facing multiple lawsuits in relation to the crowd-crush event, with one looking for $750 million for multiple attendees who suffered distress, and another seeking $2 billion in damages.