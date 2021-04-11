Vin Diesel’s neighbors aren’t too happy with the actor’s security team policing the neighborhood.

TMZ reports that Diesel is renting a home in a gated community in the Dominican Republic, and has employed 12 security guards to look after him, his wife Paloma Jiménez, and their three kids.

The outlet obtained a letter that a New York-bred neighbor wrote to Diesel, calling his security team’s presence “abusive” and “absurd,” with Easter serving as the breaking point, when the guards allegedly “blocked pedestrians and traffic” so that the actor and his kids could ride their bikes together.

“For a few weeks I have personally witnessed and heard from fellow homeowners the unprecedented and abusive display of your security people around our homes and beach,” the neighbor wrote. “Interrogating us, blocking our street with five or six SUV’s. Stopping residents while walking when you ride your bicycle.”

A source close to Diesel told TMZ that the actor has been visiting the country for 20 years and typically gets along with the locals. “In over ten years the homeowners in Fundadores Juanillo Beach have never endured and suffered such absurd comportment by anyone renting a home in our very small, private and very secure community,” the neighbor added.

Regarding the Easter incident, the insider says Vin and his kids were handing out Easter baskets to workers in the community while riding their bikes—and that the extra security was present because of his family.

“… We are used to [seeing] many celebrities like yourself but who have not imposed their own personal and arbitrary rules while violating the peaceful enjoyment of us, homeowners and our guests while we are here,” the letter continued. “You should know that you are visiting a community where no one is a threat to you, or anyone else that visits us.”

The source said that Diesel never wanted to bother anyone else in the neighborhood, and that he loves the area and has brought productions to the community. The actor also hired only Dominicans for his security team because he wants to employ locals.