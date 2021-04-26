Just a few months after Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, announced that they would be separating after four years of marriage, things appear to be getting serious between the 42-year-old actor and his new girlfriend, Zelie Timothy.

The 25-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram on Sunday and shared her grooming practices with the world, posting a NSFW video of Tyrese shaving her bikini line. While Timothy’s face was not in the clip, her legs were kicked up in the air and spread.

“I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?” she captioned the post with an eye-roll emoji.

As if that wasn’t already too much information, Tyrese then decided to explain what was about to go down. “I’m going to put the creamer on it first, and then i’ll mix it with some oil,” he tells Timothy.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in, with some praising Tyrese’s willingness to give his partner a helping hand while others felt the over-sharing was a little inappropriate.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to the couple’s cringeworthy grooming habits.