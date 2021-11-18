As expected, the upcoming remake of Train to Busan may undergo a significant title change to Last Train to New York.

The news was revealed in a recent Deadline report announcing Timo Tjahjanto’s involvement in the Under Seige reboot. The article mentions Tjahjanto is still attached to direct the U.S. remake of 2016’s Train to Busan, a South Korean horror flick that followed a group of train passengers as they tried to survive a zombie apocalypse. The original film was directed by Yeon Sang-ho and went on to become both a commercial and critical success, earning multiple awards and racking in $98 million at the box office.

Although Train to Busan was a massive hit among U.S. audiences, many fans expressed their concerns that the New Line Cinema remake wouldn’t live up to the original. Tjahjanto addressed the skeptics in an August tweet, in which he shared a quote from filmmaker James Wan.

The Last Train to New York will be produced by Wan’s Atomic Monster Productions with Coin Operated’s Gary Dauberman is set to adapt the screenplay. New Line has not confirmed any casting information about the remake or when it’s expected to hit theaters.