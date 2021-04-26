Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold have opened up about the possibility of a Martin reboot, and fans may not be too thrilled with the news.

Both Campbell and Arnold appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and said that Martin, which ran from 1992 to 1997, likely won’t have a reboot following the death of actor Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed in 2016. Ford played the character of Thomas “Tommy” Strawn.

“It’s something that we wanted to happen,” Arnold said. “It’s something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it’s not going to happen. Not unless it’s an animation.”

She added that “a show can never be a reboot without the original cast.” The two actresses starred alongside Ford, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Martin Lawrence in the series, and added that a reunion, or an animated series, could be interesting. But live-action is more than likely off the table.

“Maybe, but as far as a reboot, I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Arnold said. “Tommy is no longer with us… This show is never going to be the same, it’s never and some things are best left alone.”

Back in 2018 the pair spoke with TMZ about the possibility of a reboot then, and were a little more optimistic. Here’s to holding onto hope that a reunion is soon to come.

“Never say never,” Lawrence said three years ago. “We don’t know nothing right now, but never say never.”