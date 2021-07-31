TikTok star Anthony Barajas succumbed to his injuries days after being shot in a Corona, California movie theater alongside 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich.

According to NBC News, the pair, who were attending a screening of “The Forever Purge” were shot in the head, and weren’t discovered until workers came to clean up the theater after the film ended. Goodrich died at the scene, while Barajas was transported to the hospital and placed on life support. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. The incident has since led to the arrest of 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez, who is being held on a $2 million bail.

“I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,” Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV. “We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.

A firearm that matched the caliber of the weapon used in the crime was found at Jimenez home, and he was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery. Prosecutors on Friday filed a special circumstance murder charge, which could make him eligible for the death penalty if prosecutors see it as fair punishment. Corona police said Saturday it is working with the County District Attorney to add an additional count of first-degree murder.

Anthony Barajas was known to his fans as itsanthonymichael. His account has nearly a million followers on TikTok and even more on other platforms. “We extend our thoughts and condolences to his family and friends,” the Corona police said in a statement.