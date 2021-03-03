As Dominic Ciambrone aka the Shoe Surgeon prepares for another exclusive Jack Daniel’s sneaker drop, he took a moment inside his Los Angeles studio to explain his craft, recounting how he first fell in love with footwear. Like Jack Daniel’s, the Shoe Surgeon admits he isn’t just about producing a fine finished product, he’s also there to savor the process. Up above, watch the Shoe Surgeon walk you through the five Jack Daniel’s-inspired elements of this year’s sneaker collaboration, then take a closer look at the details that make this new shoe stand out.

