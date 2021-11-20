Art LaFleur, the actor best known for his work in The Sandlot and Field of Dreams, has died at the age of 78 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

LaFleur’s wife Shelley took to Facebook on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news.

“After a 10 year battle with A-typical Parkinson’s, Art LaFleur, the love of my life passed away.” she wrote. “He brought laughter to so many people as Babe Ruth in the Sandlot, The Tooth Fairy in The Santa Clause 2 and 3, and Chick Gandil in Field of Dreams to name just a few. He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends.”

Shelley continued, “I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us.”

LaFleur is perhaps best known for playing baseball legend Babe Ruth in the 1993 coming-of-age sports comedy The Sandlot. LaFleur also appeared in another iconic baseball movie, 1989’s Field of Dreams, as well as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Rig, Man of the House, The Santa Claus 2, and The Santa Claus 3, among others.